Short Interest in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Expands By 16.6%

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 585,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 501,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 546,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

RWLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other ReWalk Robotics news, CEO Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $38,025.00. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter worth $53,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWLK stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,930. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.58. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 3.41.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 264.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. As a group, analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in Israel, the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. It offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for used in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

