Short Interest in Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Drops By 30.8%

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the July 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SVT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.40. 5,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 million, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Servotronics has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $10.31.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The conglomerate reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter. Servotronics had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%.

Servotronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of components, systems and sub-systems. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Group and Consumer Products Group. The Advanced Technology Group segment is the design, manufacture and marketing of servo-control components such as torque motors, control valves, actuators, and others.

