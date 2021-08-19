Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Increases By 20.5%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 722,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 599,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 185.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCBFF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.30. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.