Short Interest in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Expands By 37.9%

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the July 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,612. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%.

In other Tekla Life Sciences Investors news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 6,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $138,496.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 146,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,557.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 10.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after buying an additional 17,797 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 16.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 322,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a non-diversified closed-end healthcare fund, which engages in investing in the life sciences industry. The fund primarily invest in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, and healthcare information technology and services.

