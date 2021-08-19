Short Interest in The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Grows By 28.6%

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in The GDL Fund during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 300.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 33.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period.

The GDL Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.95. 10,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,305. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02. The GDL Fund has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

