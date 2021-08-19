Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Decreases By 22.9%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 343.0 days.

Shares of The Swatch Group stock remained flat at $$61.85 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.58. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $66.95.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

