Short Interest in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expands By 44.4%

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 931,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Aegis lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $391,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,609,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 491.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 489,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 406,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,215,000 after acquiring an additional 367,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 272,068 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 233,050 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

