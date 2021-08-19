Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Similarweb Ltd. is a website which provides web analytics services for businesses. Similarweb Ltd. is based in Israel. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, started coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of NYSE SMWB opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.77. Similarweb has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ION Crossover Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,712,000. Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,231,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,720,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,794,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,789,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

