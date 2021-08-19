Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 12,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 202,505 shares.The stock last traded at $21.62 and had previously closed at $22.31.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Similarweb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMWB. ION Crossover Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,712,000. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter worth about $33,231,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter worth about $20,720,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter worth about $13,794,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter worth about $13,789,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

