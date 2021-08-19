Sims Limited (ASX:SGM) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Sims Limited (ASX:SGM) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This is a boost from Sims’s previous final dividend of $0.19.
The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82.
About Sims
