SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Down 35.0% in July

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SING remained flat at $$0.37 during trading on Thursday. 153,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. SinglePoint has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47. The company has a market cap of $15.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.68.

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

SinglePoint, Inc is a fully reporting company with core holdings in solar energy services and industrial hemp based consumer Products. The firm through its subsidiary operates national solar sales brokerage model in 34 states. It designed 1606 Original Hemp for manufacturing and marketing smokable industrial hemp consumer products for sale through traditional retail channels and online.

