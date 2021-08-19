SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIL opened at $8.84 on Monday. SkillSoft has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,493,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

