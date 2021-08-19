Skylands Capital LLC Grows Position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,500 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 2.14% of Immersion worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Friess Associates LLC raised its holdings in Immersion by 25.2% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 604,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 121,773 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the first quarter worth about $2,595,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 65.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the first quarter worth about $4,580,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

IMMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.71. 4,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,633. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $207.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.82.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

