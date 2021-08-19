Skylands Capital LLC Has $12.89 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,970 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 1.5% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $8,954,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 43.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 9.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 27.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

NYSE:AMT traded up $2.75 on Thursday, hitting $286.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,944. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $130.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $289.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

