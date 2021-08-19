Skylands Capital LLC Has $4.96 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.75, for a total transaction of $16,745,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $102,678.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,590,069 shares of company stock worth $897,034,631. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $354.68. The stock had a trading volume of 210,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,055,828. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.79. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.