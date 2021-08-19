Skylands Capital LLC Invests $3.40 Million in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY)

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 273,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.43% of Landcadia Holdings III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Landcadia Holdings III alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

LCY traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $11.99. 2,979,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,040. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

Landcadia Holdings III Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.