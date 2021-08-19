Skylands Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 437,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. Arch Resources makes up approximately 2.9% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $24,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 200,461 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 128,289 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 154,316 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 107,316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 184,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,519,000.

Arch Resources stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,217. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.75.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCH shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

