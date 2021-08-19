Skylands Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 437,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. Arch Resources makes up approximately 2.9% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $24,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 200,461 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 128,289 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 154,316 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 107,316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 184,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,519,000.
Arch Resources stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,217. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.75.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCH shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.
About Arch Resources
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
