Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.13% of Skyworks Solutions worth $39,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 15.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 67.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 35,503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 10.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 224.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $726,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,591 shares of company stock worth $5,309,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SWKS. Westpark Capital began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $175.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,902. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.72 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

