SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 115 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,261 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,431,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.80.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $243.95 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $143.38 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.69.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

