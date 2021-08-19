Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

SMAR opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.57 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $1,260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,331 shares in the company, valued at $23,905,439.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $3,200,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,605,562 shares in the company, valued at $166,469,356.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 312,546 shares of company stock worth $21,416,242. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $80,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

