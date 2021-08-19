Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Trading 8.9% Lower This Week

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $220.66 million and approximately $134.81 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00057024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.74 or 0.00840780 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00047245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00103027 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 1,310,648,384 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

