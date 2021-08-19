Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Smurfit Kappa Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,521. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.91. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smurfit Kappa Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.