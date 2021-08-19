Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Sells $152,258.70 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Poppy Thorpe sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $152,258.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,817,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,067,707. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $80.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of -138.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. upped their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Snap by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

