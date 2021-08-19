Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,501,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196,729 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $443,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $215,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 997.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 19.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 35.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 321,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 83,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.9% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $71.96 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 13,145 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $939,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 312,113 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $25,000,251.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,477,976 shares of company stock valued at $455,591,428 over the last quarter.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

