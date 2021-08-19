Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 181.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570,112 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $964,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Snowflake by 516.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 46,015 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,586,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $280.58. 65,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,363. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.16.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.74.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $4,351,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total transaction of $3,605,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,496,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 882,103 shares of company stock worth $225,494,350. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

