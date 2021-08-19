SNS Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,460 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Donaldson by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of DCI opened at $66.87 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $68.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

