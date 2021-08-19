SNS Financial Group LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $258.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $194.51 and a one year high of $262.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.49.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.