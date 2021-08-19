SNS Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,094,000 after buying an additional 3,417,960 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,685 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,085 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,986,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,389,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,622,000 after purchasing an additional 87,681 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $42.10 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.21.

