Sociall Price Down 23.6% Over Last 7 Days (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Sociall coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sociall has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sociall has a market cap of $298,218.08 and $19.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sociall Coin Profile

Sociall (SCL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

