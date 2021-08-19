SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Purchases $98,527.00 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto bought 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,527.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SOFI opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.41). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

