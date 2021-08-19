Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the July 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 20.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 598,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Shares of Soliton stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01. Soliton has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $442.31 million, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.15.
Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Soliton will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SOLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.60 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Soliton in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital cut shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.
Soliton Company Profile
Soliton, Inc is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue.
