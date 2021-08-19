South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Receives $27.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SJI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 32,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SJI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,433. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

