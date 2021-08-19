South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $67.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $91.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SSB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. South State currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.04.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $68.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. South State has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.06.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that South State will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in South State by 158.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in South State by 5.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,971 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in South State in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in South State in the first quarter worth approximately $960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

