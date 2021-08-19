SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.8-9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.86 billion.SpartanNash also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.800 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Shares of SPTN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.54. The company had a trading volume of 647,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,147. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.80. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $23.45.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.