SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases Earnings Results

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPTN traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.73. 6,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,267. The company has a market cap of $751.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.80. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

