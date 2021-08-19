SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) is McAdam LLC’s 7th Largest Position

McAdam LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 364,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,008 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises about 3.2% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $28,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $16,657,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 64,832 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 566,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,530,000 after purchasing an additional 42,595 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 567.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 35,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 507,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,357,000 after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares during the last quarter.

MDYG traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $76.07. The company had a trading volume of 24,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,296. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $80.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.27.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

