SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825,292 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 510,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,821 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,853,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,046.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 246,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,438,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.69. 5,519,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,636. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.74.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

