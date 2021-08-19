SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Update

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 979,600 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the July 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SPI opened at $4.83 on Thursday. SPI Energy has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPI Energy by 18,531.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 18,531 shares during the period. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.