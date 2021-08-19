Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at $180.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.77. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $122.70 and a fifty-two week high of $180.55.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

