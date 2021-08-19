Splintershards Market Cap Achieves $36.64 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Splintershards has a total market cap of $36.64 million and $3.19 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000776 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Splintershards has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Splintershards

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

