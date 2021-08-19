Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,750 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 644.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPWH opened at $17.62 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $772.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 60.44%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

