Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) vs. Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Financial Review

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Activision Blizzard and Sprinklr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Activision Blizzard 29.17% 17.05% 11.35% Sprinklr N/A N/A N/A

80.7% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sprinklr shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Activision Blizzard and Sprinklr’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Activision Blizzard $8.09 billion 8.00 $2.20 billion $3.25 25.59 Sprinklr N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than Sprinklr.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Activision Blizzard and Sprinklr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Activision Blizzard 0 1 20 0 2.95 Sprinklr 0 4 6 0 2.60

Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus price target of $114.10, suggesting a potential upside of 37.18%. Sprinklr has a consensus price target of $23.97, suggesting a potential upside of 28.16%. Given Activision Blizzard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Activision Blizzard is more favorable than Sprinklr.

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats Sprinklr on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc. engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform. The Blizzard Entertainment segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the PC platform. The King Digital Entertainment segment develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services, particularly on mobile platforms, such as Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc. develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform. The company also offers professional services, including implementation, training, and managed services. It serves customers in various industries, such as technology, CPG/food and beverage, manufacturing, technology services, financial services, energy/automotive, travel and leisure, and others. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

