SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Sells $365,056.00 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $120.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.95 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.73. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $121.60.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.29.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

