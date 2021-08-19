Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director Sells $52,040,000.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $52,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 13th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total transaction of $48,596,000.00.
- On Tuesday, June 15th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00.
SQ stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $257.35. 5,080,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,905,045. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.91, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth $4,496,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth about $4,037,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Square by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
