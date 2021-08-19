Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director Sells $52,040,000.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $52,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total transaction of $48,596,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00.

SQ stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $257.35. 5,080,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,905,045. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.91, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth $4,496,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth about $4,037,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Square by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

