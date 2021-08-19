Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 121,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Separately, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in IT Tech Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITP opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.45.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $46.54 million for the quarter.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

IT Tech Packaging, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of paper products. It operates through the Dongfang Paper and Baoding Shengde segments. The Dongfang Paper segment produces printing paper and corrugating medium paper. The Baoding Shengde segment produces digital photo paper.

