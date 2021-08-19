Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $61,000 in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 39.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,496,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 427,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in XpresSpa Group by 58.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 274,364 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the first quarter valued at $559,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in XpresSpa Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 50,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in XpresSpa Group by 69.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 52,476 shares during the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XSPA opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 881.66% and a negative return on equity of 50.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XpresSpa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

XpresSpa Group Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.

