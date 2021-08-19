Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,232 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.45% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Focus in the first quarter worth about $144,000. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFOI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Energy Focus in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Energy Focus stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.89. Energy Focus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.43.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.32). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 36.16% and a negative return on equity of 136.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

