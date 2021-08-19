Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLMS. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,334,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,105,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLMS opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $113.42 million, a P/E ratio of 146.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $60.85 million for the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Industrial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, Director Robert B. Mills purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $202,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,264.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Williams Industrial Services Group Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

