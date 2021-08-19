Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 15,205 Shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,205 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in RealNetworks were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RealNetworks by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 44,958 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RealNetworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RealNetworks by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 26,847 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new stake in RealNetworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in RealNetworks by 171,801.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 94,491 shares in the last quarter. 20.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RealNetworks stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. RealNetworks, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $81.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 10.67%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on RealNetworks in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

