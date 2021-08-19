Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 65,723 Shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,723 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Repro Med Systems were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 92,839 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 496,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 153,105 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 46,652 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director James M. Beck sold 21,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $98,503.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at $231,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Repro Med Systems Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

